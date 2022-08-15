Similarly, the total value of US dollars in circulation soared by 16% in 2020 alone, exceeding $2 trillion for the first time. That represented a four-fold increase in the span of two decades. The strong demand for cash is focused on high-denomination notes, the Swiss National Bank noted in 2019.



"Our results indicate a non-negligible amount of hoarding, especially for high-denomination notes," the SNB saitd. It noted the phenomenon has increased "significantly since the turn of the millennium and the recent financial and economic crises.”



Households in rich countries no longer pay in cash, but some of them would prefer to keep their savings in banknotes under their mattress... if not elsewhere. According to The Economist, another factor behind this hoarding of high-denomination banknotes could also be the criminal economy, such as tax evasion,money laundering or drug trafficking. For Sicpa, the reasons don’t matter. The company earns its income from every new banknote printed. And the more that are printed, the more it prospers.



