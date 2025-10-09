﻿

The current crisis was triggered by an attack on Israel on October 7, 2023 carried out by Palestinian militant group Hamas. The assault on multiple venues killed 1,195 people and saw more than 200 taken hostage, according to official figures provided by Israel. Two years on, 48 hostages remain in captivity in the Gaza Strip. Only 20 are thought to still be alive.

In response, Israel launched a military campaign it says is aimed at destroying Hamas’s military and governing capabilities and securing the release of the hostages, while preventing future attacks on its territory.

The offensive has created the deadliest and most destructive conflict in the history of Gaza, where Hamas has been the de-facto governing authority since June 2007. More than 66,000 Palestinians have been killed since October 2023, according to the Hamas-run Gaza Health Ministry.

Israel has consistently maintained it is acting in accordance with international law and that it has the right to defend itself.